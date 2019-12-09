The Athens-Clarke County Transit Department will travel around Athens in a holiday-decorated city bus from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, accepting food donations as a part of its ninth annual “Stuff-a-Bus” food drive to benefit the Athens Area Emergency Food Bank.
Each day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Athenians are “encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to help give Athens-area families a Holiday to remember,” according to a press release from ACC Transit Marketing Coordinator Rachel Hopkins.
“Unfortunately, the food bank runs low when it is a high-demand time of the year. So this is something we can do [to help] and we try to make it easy for people to donate by moving around different parts of town,” Hopkins said.
To meet their nutritional requirements for distributed meals, as Athens Emergency Food Bank has listed donations of pork and beans, canned tomatoes, canned salmon, spaghetti sauces and canned pastas as the most needed, Hopkins said.
Last year, the food drive pulled in more than 2,330 lbs of food, enough to feed 1,941 families for a single meal, Hopkins said. This year, the department aims to exceed 2,500 lbs in donations.
Though the department donated food to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia in 2018, organizers chose Athens Area Emergency Food back this year because they want to be equitable about which agencies they give the food to, Hopkins said.
