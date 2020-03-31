A transit employee in the Athens-Clarke County government has reported testing positive for COVID-19 to their supervisor, according to an ACC news release.
The employee was not hospitalized and is now recovering at home. Employees who were in contact with the individual have not shown symptoms and are self-quarantining until April 7, according to the release.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provided guidance to ACC, saying the risk of public transmission from this person is low, the release said. As a precaution, ACC advises people who were in close contact with an employee or went to the outdoor bus loading area at the Multimodal Transportation Center between March 17-23 to self-monitor for symptoms. The center’s building has been closed to the public.
The ACC Transit Department is currently operating fare-free under reduced services until April 7, according to an ACC Transit news release.
There are 47 confirmed cases of and five deaths related to COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County as of Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
