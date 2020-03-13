The Athens-Clarke County Transit Department will operate reduced services until March 29 due to coronavirus concerns, according to a message from the ACC government.
The decrease in service is the same level at which Transit operates when the University of Georgia is not in session, so it will be an extension of the schedule Transit implemented this week during UGA’s spring break. The University System of Georgia suspended classes for two weeks beginning March 16 due to the global COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday.
Routes 12, Riverbend, and 14, Lakeside, which mainly run from student off-campus housing to campus, will run hourly on weekdays only.
Routes 23, Park & Ride, and 28, College Station Express, which mainly run from park and ride lots and East Campus to main campus, will not operate during this time.
UGA announced on Friday its buses will continue intersession service on weekdays through March 29.
