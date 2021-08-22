On Saturday night, the Athens Orthopedic Clinic hosted the second night of the Athens Twilight Criterium. The Twilight Criterium is a cycling race that occurs each year in Athens. Men and women from all over the nation come to participate in the main event of the Criterium and represent their teams. This year, the event serves as the 8th race of the 2021 CRITS Series, the primary cycling series in the United States.
For the second day of the event, participants got to enjoy a variety of booths from different businesses around downtown Athens. The free beer, food and other products, combined with the excitement from the cycling event, caused many participants to consider this a perfect night out.
“Because of the pandemic, not a lot has been happening in downtown Athens,” said spectator Jonathan Wolfe. “So it was fun to finally get out and walk around freely.”
In 2020, the Athens Twilight event was canceled due to COVID-19. The hesitation behind hosting the event continued to this year as it was delayed from April to August and only hosted a small fraction of its typical crowd.
“This event is always a good time,” said spectator Rachel Foster. “We’ve been coming here for 10 years or so. But we can see that the pandemic has definitely had an impact on it. There’s one-eighth of the people here that usually attend.”
The cyclists also noticed the low numbers at the event, but chose to focus on the road ahead of them instead.
“We always love to hear the fans screaming,” said Michaelee Bowes, a cyclist from Nashville. “It’s one of the most fun parts of cycling. But there comes a point where we have to put our heads down and race our bikes.”
The first place overall team to win in the Women’s Podium was DNA Pro Cycling, with Colavita coming in second place and Wolf Pack Cycling in third.
“We had a whole year of not racing,” said Christina Gokey-Smith, a cyclist for Colavita. “So I’m just grateful to be back again, racing my bike.”
For the men’s team, the overall individual leaders were Thomas Gibbons in first place, Tyler Williams in second and Michael Hernandez in third.
The overall leading team of this USA CRITS Series was L39GION of Los Angeles.
“I’m very proud of my team,” said Amber Joseph, a cyclist for L39GION. “Everyone did an amazing job and this is such an amazing thing to be a part of.”
Tyler Williams, first in the Men’s Podium Ranking for L39GION explained that this was a great win for the team, which struggled in a race the previous night.
“We had a pretty hard night yesterday, so it was nice to join in and win the big race that we came here for.”