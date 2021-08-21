As events slowly start to return to Athens, the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium made its triumphant return to the Classic City after the COVID-19 pandemic put it to a halt.

The Athens Twilight Criterium is an annual road cycling race that has taken place in the spring since 1980. However, the 2020 event was canceled and this year was postponed from April to August due to public safety concerns.

Part of the two-day event, Friday night consisted of music and live performances from Nuçi’s Space while restaurants such as Cali N’ Titos and Southern Brewing Company served food.

People were in attendance for the kick-off to the races taking place Saturday.

An Athens native, Gregory Smolik, enjoyed the friendly and inclusive atmosphere that the Twilight Criterium brings to the city.

“Nuçi’s Space is probably one of the most inclusive, friendly, creative atmospheres that we’ve seen here in Athens, along with the restaurant business,” Smolik said.

Nuçi’s Space is a non-profit organization in Athens that advocates mental health with a focus on musicians.

“We have been coming out to Athens more and more recently,” said Gina Murray, an attendee who frequently visits Athens. “We like the restaurants, we like the feel of the town. It’s just a fun place to come hang.”

The races will begin Saturday with the first starting at 10:30 a.m. The amateur finals start at 5:30 p.m., and the professional women’s and men’s finals begin at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. and conclude with an awards ceremony at 10 p.m.