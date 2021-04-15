Howls echoed through the street outside Athens City Hall Wednesday as a group of about 100 demonstrators released their grief and anger over the death of Daunte Wright. The yelling was part of a demonstration meant to honor Wright, who was killed Sunday by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker prompted the crowd to release their emotions after giving an impassioned address about the flaws in America’s policing system.
Parker said Wright was the latest in a series of Black men to die at the hands of the police, mentioning Philando Castile and George Floyd. The crowd observed a moment of silence to honor those who died as a result of police brutality.
Chants of Daunte Wright's name and calls to remove racist police officers from their positions could be heard down College Avenue as protestors marched from City Hall to the pedestrian plaza near the UGA Arch.
“Daunte Wright was 20 years old. I just turned 20 three months ago,” said John Radford, a political science major at the University of Georgia who spoke at the protest. “Daunte felt really personal to me because that could have been me.”
Radford said qualified immunity — which shields police officers from liability if they violate a person’s constitutional rights in the line of duty — should be abolished. He said the system needs “radical, to-the-core” change, not incremental measures.
“I don’t want to see diversity committees. I don’t want to see inherent bias training,” Radford said. “There’s no amount of reform, window dressing, PR that can be done to address the problems.”
Dismantling the system
The change that Parker and Radford said they are looking for isn’t reform — it’s abolition.
Parker said the hope for reformation of policing through extra training and education was dispelled by Kimberly Potter, the officer who shot Wright. Potter worked as an officer for 26 years before resigning Tuesday and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“The reforms they’re clamoring for haven’t worked,” Parker said in an interview. “If they had worked before, we wouldn’t be here.”
Radford and Parker said they wanted funding from police departments to go toward community services such as housing, education and jobs. Parker said the root causes of crime such as poverty and mental distress need to be addressed. Diversifying responses to crises in communities instead of relying on the police to respond to people in crisis is a necessary step, they said.
Parker added that poverty and Blackness are being unjustly criminalized under the current system of policing. Investing in education, housing and economic development would lower the jail population, they said, with the money saved going back into the community.
Financing the future
Last summer, Parker and fellow ACC Commissioner Tim Densonproposed a 50% decrease to ACC’s police budget over 10 years that would redirect the funding to mental health and social services. The proposal did not make it in ACC’s approved budget for 2021.
On Thursday, commissioners will discuss the allocation of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, Parker said. The American Rescue Plan, a stimulus bill created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, covers 85% of the costs of mobile crisis response teams.
Parker would like to see the commission create these teams to respond to people undergoing mental health crises. The ACC Police Department currently has two teams of Behavioral Health Co-Responders, which pairs a police officer with a mental health specialist to respond to people experiencing mental health crises.
“I feel confident that we can get it done,” Parker said. “There is political will on the commission.” They added that where the money comes from shouldn’t be an issue because of the federal funding.
Though the task of dismantling the current policing model is immense, Parker said they are motivated by civil rights activists that came before them and takes pride in knowing that they and others can continue their work.
They offered the crowd a concise, unifying message: Don’t get mad, get organized.