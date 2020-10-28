As of Tuesday, 32,041 of Athens-Clarke County’s 76,800 registered voters — or about 42% — have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
With six days remaining until Election Day and two days of early voting left, ACC has already reached about 75% of its total voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election. The number of ballots cast in ACC in the 2016 election was 42,854, which included early and absentee ballots.
Of the ballots cast so far, 15,410 have been absentee ballots and 16,631 have been cast early in person, according to the release.
