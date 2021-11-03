12142020_TMG_early voting_001.jpg

Voters cast their ballots at the Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Georgia is holding a runoff election to determine the future of the two Senate seats. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)

Athens-Clarke County residents renewed the 1% educational special purpose local option sales tax, ESPLOST, on Nov. 2, according to the unofficial and incomplete results released by the ACC elections office. 

According to results that were updated as of 10:38 p.m. on Nov. 2, approximately 80% of the 6,150 advanced, absentee and election day voters were in favor of the tax, which was extended for five years. 

The measure allocates up to $175,000,000 for purposes including construction and repairs to school district facilities, technology investments, security system upgrades, school buses and sewer system upgrades. 

Tags

Nathalee Simoneau began her foray into journalism at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current assistant city news editor. Specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing/land development and local government ordinances.

Recommended for you