Athens-Clarke County residents renewed the 1% educational special purpose local option sales tax, ESPLOST, on Nov. 2, according to the unofficial and incomplete results released by the ACC elections office.
According to results that were updated as of 10:38 p.m. on Nov. 2, approximately 80% of the 6,150 advanced, absentee and election day voters were in favor of the tax, which was extended for five years.
The measure allocates up to $175,000,000 for purposes including construction and repairs to school district facilities, technology investments, security system upgrades, school buses and sewer system upgrades.