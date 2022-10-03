The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29.
Testing is being done at the Facilities and Landscape Management Building on Lexington Road. The examinations are taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until all machines have been tested and proven to be precise, the announcement said.