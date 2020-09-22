A woman died after being shot by an Oconee County Sheriff's Office deputy on Creek View Court in Athens Monday morning, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Two OCSO deputies responded to a domestic dispute call around 10:30 a.m. They met with the male caller who said the woman, who the GBI identified as Julia Moss, 40, of Athens, was inside the residence and had hit him in the head “with an object” and was being aggressive toward him. The deputies entered the residence and located Moss, who was armed with a knife and holding a lit blowtorch, according to the release.
The deputies attempted to resolve the situation for about 17 minutes by telling Moss to put the knife down. At one point, Moss made a verbal threat and charged at the deputies with the knife, according to the release. One deputy fired their weapon multiple times and struck Moss, according to the release.
The deputies called for emergency medical assistance, but Moss died on the scene. It was also determined that another man was “barricaded inside the residence” and had been hiding from Moss for several hours due to her aggressive behavior. No deputies were injured during the incident, according to the release.
The OCSO requested that the GBI perform an investigation regarding the shooting. Moss will be transported to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, according to the release.
PLEASE, in these trying times, be careful about your headlines vs "the story"... I realize that "If it bleeds it leads," but especially with what is going on in the US right now, certain ways of phrasing your headlines can be inciting, especially if someone doesn't read the article, or, as Walter Cronkite used to say..."the rest of the story." As an Editor, you've got lots of student reporters looking at you for direction on how to be a good journalist. Make sure you live up to it! (Grady grad '96, wrote occasionally for R&B)
