A 20-year-old woman died and a 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries from a shooting near Rolling Ridge and Kathwood Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, according to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Officers heard gunshots when patrolling the Jefferson Road area around the time of the shooting. Shortly after ACCPD received a call to respond for shots fired, the release said..
Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to the hospital, where the 20-year-old woman died, the report said. Both victims were from Athens.
The shooting investigation is ongoing and ACCPD said in the release that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Black at 762-400-7058 or Scott.Black@accgov.com or Det. Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.