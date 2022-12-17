An Athens woman died in a car crash while attempting to make a U-turn on Lexington Road at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The 78-year-old woman was driving her 2014 Nissan Altima when a 2007 Ford Econoline struck her as she attempted to make a U-turn, according to the release. She was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
A front passenger of the Nissan and the driver of the Ford were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The crash was the tenth fatal motor vehicle accident in Athens during the year.
According to the release, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169, or email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.