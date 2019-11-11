A 38-year-old woman received “non-life threatening injuries” from a Nov. 11 shooting in the 100 block of Rocksprings Court, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the injured woman inside her home, according to the release. Witnesses told police the shots came through a window.
According to the release, emergency medical services arrived and took the woman to a local hospital. ACCPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext 556 or david.norris@accgov.com. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.
