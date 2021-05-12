UPDATE: Police have released a description of the vehicle that struck and killed Angelica Johnson on Tuesday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored full-size pickup truck with chrome bed rails.
Police have identified the driver and recovered the vehicle that Johnson was traveling in prior to the incident, and the driver has not been charged with any crimes, according to a Wednesday press release.
The original story is below.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed an Athens woman on Tuesday on Outer Loop 10 near Olympic Drive, according to a press release.
Angelica Johnson, 32, was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving on Outer Loop 10 when she exited the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. Neither vehicle remained on the scene. Johnson was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries, according to the release.
Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com, or contact Ofc. Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355 or dustin.tilley@accgov.com.
This is the 11th fatal motor vehicle accident in Athens in 2021.