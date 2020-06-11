A woman received a serious but non-fatal gunshot wound to her torso in the early morning on June 10 near Oconee Street, according to a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The woman, a 26-year-old Athens resident, was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital over an hour after police received a call that she had been shot, the release said.
Police towed a tan Nissan Maxima found at an apartment complex with blood inside in order to process it, according to the release.
Police believe the shooting was not random. The woman “was evasive with police regarding the circumstances and location of how she received the injury,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.