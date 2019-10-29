With Athens-Clarke County wrapping up construction of its first dedicated morgue facility, County Coroner Sonny Wilson is preparing to move out of his current workplace — the basement of a funeral home.
Since his election in 2008, Wilson has been performing his duties as coroner from the Bernstein Funeral Home. The former location manager of the home from 1996 to 2016, Wilson has an agreement with the funeral home and has been able to use the home’s basement to fulfill his duties.
While Wilson can use the basement as long as he is coroner, he knew there would come a time he would not be coroner and a new arrangement would be needed. Knowing change was needed, he worked out a plan with Mayor Kelly Girtz and the ACC Manager’s Office.
“So I told them, ‘You got to think about a place to have deceased people go at the end of 2020,’” Wilson said. “‘Because you’re not going to be at the Bernstein Funeral Home anymore if I don’t rerun or if I run and get beat. You’ll have no place to take deceased persons.’ So, that’s what prompted the building of the morgue.”
The new morgue will move into the former ACC Animal Shelter Building at 150 Buddy Christian Way. With $125,000 set aside in the budget, construction crews are wrapping up renovating the structure and construction of an additional 20-by-20 square-foot intake room. According to ACC Facilities Administrator Beth Smith, construction is slightly behind schedule and wasn’t able to meet its Oct. 31 deadline. Now, the county is shooting to open the facility for operation by mid-November.
History of the position
Wilson moved to Athens from Gainesville, to become the director of the Bernstein Funeral Home in 1996. While acting as Bernstein’s manager, he ran for coroner in 2008 against then-coroner Bobby Tribble.
Prior to 2008, the ACC coroner’s office relied on Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to house deceased bodies. With PARMC needing more space, the hospital stopped letting the county use their space for those purposes. After that, Wilson used the basement of Bernstein to store deceased remains.
Despite juggling the responsibilities of county coroner and director of a funeral home, Wilson ran and won unopposed in 2012 and 2016. Wilson retired from the funeral home in 2016, after juggling the Funeral Home and the Coroner’s Office for eight years.
After his retirement, the funeral home continued to let Wilson use the basement as a courtesy, in what Bernstein general manager Billy Hendrix called “a gentleman’s agreement.”
“What [Sonny] did out of the basement for the Coroner’s Office did not involve our staff, our resources, our equipment,” Hendrix said. “We just allowed the use of the space. We never received any kind of funds for the use of that space or anything like that.”
According to Hendrix, Wilson helped build the business and left a “big void to fill” when he stepped down as director. Wilson was named 2013’s Coroner of the Year by the Georgia Coroner’s Association.
“[Wilson] was one of the best field director’s I’ve ever met; I’ve been in the profession for over thirty years,” Hendrix said. “He just has a servant’s heart.”
With Wilson moving out, Bernstein’s management is considering using the basement for filing purposes, or modifying the space for cremation. As it stands, Wilson will run for re-election in 2020 and has not heard of any challengers so far.
To be eligible to serve as a county coroner in Georgia, candidates must: have been a resident of the county for at least two years prior to qualifying for election, be a registered voter, be at least 25-years-old, have a high school diploma or an equivalent certificate, be a U.S. and Georgia citizen, not have been convicted of a felony or any offense involving moral turpitude and completed a basic training course.
Additionally, being a member of the Communist Party will make candidates ineligible.
Moving forward
The new morgue will reuse the county’s refrigeration units currently housed at Bernstein’s and install one new unit purchased by the county. All added together, the new morgue’s holding capacity for deceased bodies will triple the county’s previous capacity.
In the new facility, the morgue and the coroner’s office will be housed under the same roof.
The Mayor and Commission approved the request to build a morgue and allocated the $125,000 from the Fiscal Year 2018 budget to build the property, Assistant County Manager Deborah Lonon said in an email. The FY20 budget has set aside $9,800 per year to maintain the general upkeep of the building.
Lonon also stated that ACC worked with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Mobile Construction Detail to modify the building.
MCD workers are skilled, licensed and trained contractors who have previous construction experience, according to Lonon. Some of the crew members may have received training offered by the Georgia Department of Corrections, or from county correctional programs around the state.
“This profession is somewhat of a ministry, you have to be called into it because you give up a lot of family time ... It’s 24/7,” Hendrix said. “There’s no such thing as a holiday in the funeral world. Sonny has dedicated himself to serve this profession as a whole.”
