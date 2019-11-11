Atlanta police have arrested two suspects on charges of malice murder in the death of Alexis Crawford, who was found dead on Nov. 8 after being reported missing on Nov. 1.
Crawford was an Athens native and Clarke Central High School alumna who was attending Clark Atlanta University.
Crawford’s roommate Jordyn Jones and Jones’s boyfriend Barron Brantley, both 21, are being held in Fulton County jail as suspects in Crawford’s death, according to an email statement from APD. One of the suspects led police to Crawford’s body on Nov. 8, Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields said in a press conference the same day.
A medical examiner determined Crawford’s cause of death to be asphyxiation.
On Oct. 27, three days before she was reported missing, Crawford filed a sexual assault report against Brantley.
In the missing person’s report filed by Crawford’s family on Nov. 1, Jones told police that Crawford asked her to take her to the liquor store around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, despite the fact that the two were not on speaking terms “due to a separate incident,” which was not specified. She also told police that Crawford was gone when Jones awoke on Oct. 31.
In addition to murder, Brantley was charged with hindering a person making an emergency phone call, as well as three counts of parole violation, according to Fulton County inmate records.
George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University, released a statement on Nov. 8, writing the university will “mourn together.” A vigil in remembrance of Crawford was held on Clark Atlanta’s campus on Nov. 10.
Rev. Markel Hutchins, the spokesperson for Crawford’s family, announced funeral services for Crawford will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.