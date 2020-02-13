Local attorney A. Kamau Hull has officially announced his campaign for Athens-Clarke County Commission District 8, according to a Feb. 12 press release.
Hull wants to unite the Athens community, build social and economic infrastructure, and create programs to reduce recidivism and end the school to prison pipeline, according to the release.
“As I began conversations with family, friends and colleagues about running for office, I came to realize that necessary voices are missing from the conversation,” Hull said in the release. “I will work to bring access, allies and accountability to the county commission.”
In the release, Hull said he wants to bring more facilities, such as a library, to the east side of Athens. A full-service library is coming to the east side through the 2020 Special Project Local Option Sales Tax program that was approved by voters in a referendum in November 2019.
“I believe Athens-Clarke County, and District 8, in particular, needs more equitable governance than we have,” said Hull, a father of three boys. “Not only in economic governance, but also in the distribution of wealth, resources and opportunities within our community and government.”
Hull graduated from Cedar Shoals High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Military Institute and a law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.
The campaign will host its #HullYes Campaign Kickoff & Fundraiser on Feb. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Cool World Ice Cream Shop, a black-owned business on the east side.
