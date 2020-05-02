Nicole Hull has already been involved in Clarke County School District as a family attorney and a mother of three sons and now hopes to bring her experience to the board of education.
Hull is running unopposed for the District 8 seat. Current member John Knox, who has held the District 8 seat since 2016, announced in December he would not run for reelection because of obligations to his job as a University of Georgia geography professor.
“I think you have to have different parts of the community working together to make sure both our students and our teachers are winning,” Hull said. “I’m hoping to be able to come in and help put those pieces together since I’m connected to those different worlds.”
Hull and her husband A. Kamau Hull, who is in the race for Athens-Clarke County commission, run a law firm together. Nicole Hull, who earned her law and bachelor’s degrees at Mercer University, focuses on family, child abuse and special education cases.
At the start of next school year, the Hulls’ youngest son will start pre-K, and they’ll have a freshman at Cedar Shoals High School and seventh grader at Hilsman Middle School. Nicole Hull said her house, which is also busy with her three children out of school, is littered with campaign materials right now.
When Nicole Hull is on the board, she hopes to focus on improving special education, including giving parents more information to support their students and using school behavioral specialists in the classroom rather than pulling students out of the classroom.
Nicole Hull also wants to work on increasing inclusivity in the district.
“I’d like to see us really look at closing the achievement gap and how lack of cultural competency and cultural diversity and sensitivity actually play into perpetuating the gap,” Nicole Hull said.
Her husband Kamau Hull has a similar equity platform in the commission race and plans to bring more diverse people into community conversations if elected.
“Our approach to politics is to be the representative that should be leading the community,” Kamau Hull said. “We try to be the examples in our everyday lives, in our practice and in our church.”
Nicole Hull hopes to improve on district policies relating to juvenile laws to make sure local, state and federal policies compliment instead of contradict each other. She also wants to make sure the schools are using support resources and not spending money on outside consulting.
Nicole Hull decided to run for the board after former Superintendent Demond Means was placed on administrative leave. After her sons’ schools’ credibility was put on the line with the Cognia review in January, she said she wanted to jump into the race.
“I believe in public education,” Nicole Hull said. “I’m a product of public education, so when my sons’ schools’ credibility is in jeopardy and I feel like I have things to contribute, it became a necessity at that point [to run].”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicole Hull said Clarke County School District has done an excellent job shifting to remote learning while also still providing meal services to students.
If the five-day school week doesn’t happen next semester, Nicole Hull looks forward to working on the board for more remote and online learning programs.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicole Hull has been posting learning activities and tips for families who are staying at home on her campaign Facebook page. These posts, which include a parent’s guide to Google Classroom and fun learning activities for children, are her way of staying involved despite not being able to go out and talk to folks in the community.
This race is the first time Nicole Hull has run for a political position, though she’s active in the community. She is the Athens vice president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, where they focus on legislation pertaining to women and children, and a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, where they work on issues about voter suppression and registration.
Kamau Hull saw his wife’s potential as a political leader before this race, and he’s excited that she’s stepping into help the school board, despite the current problems with the district leadership.
“I’m optimistic that she’s the perfect person to restore the district back to the place that it’s been in prior years,” Kamau Hull said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.