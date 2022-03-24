The Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership has expanded its reach by opening a new school-based health clinic at Clarke Middle School in Athens.
“The mobile clinic has helped increase access to health care for many CCSD students,” said Amy Roark, Clarke County School District’s director of nursing. “We are excited to launch this existing partnership to a new level of providing consistent, daily access to health and wellness services.”
The partnership already manages a health facility at Hilsman Middle School, which is operated by the Athens Neighborhood Health Center.
“CCSD's goal is to increase access to health and wellness services for our students and staff,” Roark said. “The Hilsman Health Center has served as a wonderful resource for students and staff on the east side, and we believe that opening a second clinic, more convenient to central and west-side schools, will further increase access for more students.”
Medical Partnership instructors and students have vaccinated over 1,650 school district kids, staff, guardians, and workers through immunization clinics. The Department of Public Health, the Athens-Clarke County government, ACC community leaders, Foothills Charter High School, Athens Community Council on Aging, Potter's House, Columbia Brookside and Bethel Village are among the institutions and groups with whom they have collaborated. The mobile clinic saw 900 patients for a total of $210,000 from March 2018 to Dec. 2021.
This upcoming clinic will operate in a temporary site this fall while the school builds its permanent facility, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
During the pilot phase, the health facility will serve Clarke Middle School and Alps Road Elementary School students, family and staff. Preventive health care, acute and chronic health care, mental health counseling, and referrals to legal, social work, and other support services will all be provided free of charge.
After the pilot, it will transition to a free-to-sliding-scale model to help cover the costs of services, supplies and service expansion, similar to the mobile clinic, which will be open to all CCSD residents.
Clinical staff, as well as Medical Partnership academics, students, and volunteer physicians will offer medical services in collaboration with CCSD nurses and the Georgia Department of Public Health's Northeast Health District 10.
“Keeping students and staff healthy is our top priority,” said Lawrence Harris, CCSD’s chief of community engagements and strategic partnerships.
Through the facility, the ASPIRE Clinic and La Clinica in LaK'ech, a multilingual clinic, will provide collaborative support services.
“A school-based health clinic allows us to provide medical services on-site, reducing students missing instructional time. Additionally, this reduces the strain of other health care providers as we are able to divert some of the medical needs to be solved on-site rather than filling their medical offices and waiting rooms. This partnership also will hopefully decrease hesitancy in the future for students accessing medical care when they are adults, as there does exist a social and cultural aversion for some,” Harris said.