Today, we discuss what you need to know about the University of Georgia's return to campus plans for fall 2020. We touch on UGA's class attendance policies, back-up plans, residence hall changes, Georgia football, bus routes and more — and how COVID-19 is affecting all of it.
To listen to our news editor talk about COVID-19 precautions in classrooms, attendance policies and about the dining halls, listen at 1:13.
To listen to our special publications social media editor discuss policies at the residence halls, listen at 16:34.
Listen to our assistant news editor discuss about changed bus routes at 20:20.
Finally, listen to our sports editor talk about he knows so far about UGA Football at 22:38.
