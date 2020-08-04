From COVID-19 to protests, our summer staff has been nothing short of busy while working remotely. This week, we’re re-capping our summer podcast episodes with The Red & Black’s editor-in-chief and managing editor. We’ll revisit some of our most important episodes and give you updates on pressing topics such as the status of bars in Athens and the University of Georgia's fall semester.
Click the link below to listen, or hear us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
