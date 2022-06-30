On June 25, two Athens residents reported bagged dead animals by their apartment on Cedar Shoals Drive, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The officers found various dead farm animals left in 18 trash bags and five paper bags in the wooded area by the apartments, said the report. One animal still had a livestock tag on the ear. Athens-Clarke County Animal Services collected some of the carcasses for further investigation, according to the report.
The two Athens residents first noticed a decaying smell around last November, according to the report, and after disappearing, returned again for a month. About two days ago, another resident of the apartment complex noticed a trash bag with an animal leg sticking out. After calling the apartment manager, the resident notified ACCPD, said the report.
Officers found the bags in two separate areas in the complex, one in the wooded area and one closer to the entrance of the apartments. After looking at the fallen foliage and state of decomposition of those found closer to the entrance, they determined that the carcasses were likely dumped last fall, said the report.
The carcasses in bags found in the wooded area were determined to be dumped weeks ago, according to complaints and the level of decomposition. Most of the bags contained around three to five chickens, with some including goats, a small pig and pigeons, some decapitated, according to the report.
Another resident reported seeing a suspicious dark-colored Lexus and older pick up truck in the parking lot as they were leaving for work early in the morning, said the report. The Lexus would not park but drive further into the parking lot when spotted by the resident and neither would park in spots.
According to an Athens Banner-Herald article, ACCPD Lieutenant Shaun Barnett said that while police don’t currently know why the animals were killed, most farms have a way of disposing of dead animals somehow. There are also some religious sects that practice animal sacrifice, but police do not know if that is the reason either, according to Barnett.
The article said Barnett advises anyone with a Ring-camera video related to the incident to reach out to the police. Those with information can contact Detective Sgt. Leonard Thomas, the lead detective on the case, at (762) 400-7359 or leonard.thomas@accgov.com.