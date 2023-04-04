A bill that would boost tenant protections in Georgia failed to pass during the final hours of the state legislative session on Wednesday.
HB 404 would have required landlords to provide tenants with units “fit for human habitation,” although it did not provide further definition. Georgia is one of only three states without such a standard.
Housing experts and advocates said that while the bill still lacked some key protections other states have in place, it still would have made big strides to protect tenants in the state. For tenants in Athens, it would have provided greater protection against landlords who do not maintain properties, an issue The Red & Black explored in a three-part series published in the fall.
The bill’s failure came as a surprise to some due to it winning key support from Republican lawmakers in the state legislature, including House Speaker Jon Burns. Applause rang through the House as it passed on March 2.
However, in the final hours of a legislative session filled with high-profile bills, HB 404 did not come to a vote in the Senate and died.