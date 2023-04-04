On Friday, Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens hosted the Justice for Adriana Castañeda rally and vigil at the Athens-Clarke County City Hall, with support from the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, to honor the life of Castañeda, seek justice for her and others that are missing and call for an end to violence against women.

Castañeda, 38, was reported missing on March 7, three days after her family and friends last reported seeing her. On March 21, a body was found in a wooded area near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road that was confirmed to be Castañeda. The area where the body was found was three miles away from Castañeda’s residence, where she was last seen, according to a WSB-TV article.