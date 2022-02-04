The American Red Cross declared the worst blood shortage in more than a decade on Jan. 11 during National Blood Donor Month, which ended Monday. The crisis has impacted Athens as well, with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center facing a drought of blood supply.
According to the American Red Cross, since March 2020 blood donations declined 10% overall and college and high school blood drives decreased 62% due to the pandemic.
Since Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center offers a level 2 trauma center, blood donations are crucial, said Suzanne Morrison, director of laboratory services at the hospital.
“We already feel the pinch from the shortage,” Morrison said. “We get what we get each week, and we have to make do.”
A college town like Athens has lots of young, healthy people who may have the ability to donate blood, Morrison said.
Alexandra Kaye, president of the University of Georgia Red Cross Club, said the UGA Red Cross previously averaged 50-60 units of blood per drive before the pandemic. Now, that number has diminished to 30-40 units of blood per drive.
National Blood Donor Month is not necessarily a celebration of giving blood, but rather a celebration of donating time and effort toward the cause, Kaye said.
“I realized that I couldn’t donate blood. I honestly cried over it. It was something I had been looking forward to for a really long time,” Kaye said. “Then, I got more involved in the club. I can put my time into something even if I can’t contribute another way. There’s definitely lots of alternatives.”
According to the Community Blood Center, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Morrison said O negative blood is especially needed since it is a universal donor. However, only one in seven people have that blood type.
COVID-19 precautions at UGA blood drives include asking donors of any COVID-19 exposure, mask requirements, hand sanitizer, pre-packaged snacks and limited capacity in donor rooms, Kaye said.
The Blood Donor American Red Cross app helps donors check in early and tracks the status of where the donor’s blood is and if it is used.
“A little bit of pain goes a long way for other people. What you are doing in that chair for 10-20 minutes, that’s gonna make a world of difference to someone else. And honestly, who knows? You could be the one getting that blood,” Kaye said.