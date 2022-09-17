The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss voter registration and the upcoming special election.
While the meeting’s agenda focused on the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, much of the time was dedicated to public comment.
After former District 2 commissioner Mariah Parker resigned on Aug. 31 and was approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, effective Sept. 8, the residents of their District hoped for a special election on Nov. 8, as previously announced in a press release from ACCGov on Aug. 29, that has since been removed from the website.
The Board of Elections has not set a specific date, as the newly drawn districts go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and this would change who would be affected by the outcome of the election.
When the floor was opened to public comment, multiple residents expressed their discomfort with waiting until March to host a special election.
Charlotte Sosebee, the director of elections and voter registration, presented possible plans for the Board to discuss illustrating what would happen if the election was hosted in November or March. They will meet to deliberate at a Special Called Meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21.
The residents requested a specific date for a special election, as well as a plan as to how the election process will proceed.
“There is no excuse for your body not to discuss this openly tonight, in public,” said Susan Monteverde.
Members of the Board also expressed excitement about the University of Georgia’s early voting events at the Tate Student Center from Oct 30-Nov 4.
“We’re really excited about our added dates and hours and locations,” Sosebee said. The board also discussed adding additional dates for UGA’s involvement, with more information to come.
The last day to register to vote in time for the general election is Oct. 11 and in-person voting will close on Nov. 8. Information about registering to vote can be found through the ACCGov website.
The next regular scheduled BOE meeting will be held on Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube, or by attending in person at 2555 Lexington Road.