A construction crew found a partially decomposed body while working in the 300 block of Athena Drive on June 3 at about 4:30 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The identity of the person and the manner of death are currently unknown, but the investigation so far suggests that the person was possibly male, according to the release.
According to the coroner, the state of decomposition made it impossible to identify the person on the scene. The body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Division of Forensic Sciences for autopsy and possible identification.
Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to contact Lt. David Norris at david.norris@accgov.com or 762-400-7165.
