The body of a missing 27-year-old was found in the North Oconee River on Monday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release.

The person, Seth Stephen Evans, was last seen on the evening of March 29 at a local home improvement store and reported missing the following day.

ACC Fire and Emergency Services, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team assisted ACCPD in locating the body. Evans’ next of kin have been notified, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.