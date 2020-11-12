Athens-Clarke County Police determined a bomb threat to be invalid after about an hour-long sweep of the area surrounding the Georgia Theatre, Senior Police Officer John Q. Williams said.
Police received word of a threat a little before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Williams said. Officers cleared the block between Clayton and Washington Streets on Lumpkin Street for drivers and pedestrians around 3:45 p.m.
“We take everything seriously,” Williams said in a phone interview. “If anyone ever sees anything suspicious, let us know. We’d rather investigate and it be nothing then the other way around.”
A police K-9 inspected the Georgia Theatre, which has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evacuation of UGA’s Life Sciences building was unrelated to the threat downtown, according to UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor. Dust from construction nearby triggered the building’s fire alarm.