The Georgia Football team’s annual G-Day game is set to take place on April 16 in Sanford Stadium. It marks the first game since the Bulldogs’ national championship win in January.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Bulldogs will divide into two teams, the Georgia Red team and the Georgia Black team, to mark the end of spring practices.
Athens business owners have said Georgia football always draws people into the city, they and expect this year to mirror crowds seen during previous G-Day weekends since Kirby Smart took over as the team’s head coach.
Smart drew a crowd of 93,000 people to Sanford Stadium on April 16, 2016, for his first G-Day scrimmage since becoming head coach in December 2015. The 2016 crowd was the largest in attendance history since G-Day got its start in March of 1941. Smart more than doubled the previous attendance record of 46,815 fans at former head coach Mark Richt’s final G-Day on April 16, 2015.
Attendance wasn’t as high for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 G-Days, and with the onset of COVID-19 at the start of 2020 the annual G-Day scrimmage was canceled for the first time in 20 years.
It returned in 2021 with a 20-25% capacity limit, allowing 20,524 fans to observe.
Not only will this years’ G-Day be the first full-capacity G-Day since the start of COVID-19, but it will be the first held with the Bulldogs as National Champions in 41 years. This year’s G-Day is also set to take place six years to the day since Smart’s first.
Following Georgia’s 2021 National Championship win over Alabama, a celebration took place in Sanford Stadium on Jan. 15. Fans piled into Sanford Stadium on a cold Saturday afternoon to join players and coaches in celebrating the long-awaited win.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said while addressing the crowd in Sanford Stadium that he’d never seen a national championship celebration quite like the one in Athens.
“I have never been to a stadium full on a Saturday in January,” Sankey said. “This is impressive.”
Despite this year’s G-Day overlapping once again with various holidays observed by some of those who practice the Jewish, Islamic and Christian religions, many anticipate this will not keep the Bulldog fans away.
Ryan Crenshaw, the front office manager at Hotel Indigo located on College Avenue, said that all 130 rooms are booked for the coming weekend.
In previous years, he said that the overlap with religious holidays and G-Day has impacted the amount of people traveling to Athens for the annual festivities, but this year appears to be different.
“In the past [religious holidays overlapping with G-Day] has been, but this year I don’t believe it’s an issue,” Crenshaw said.
The Best Western Athens hotel on Milledge Avenue is about 75% booked, said Tripp Moore, general manager. Though they haven’t yet, Moore said he expects the rooms to be sold out this weekend and equated the crowd he is expecting to that of a small regular-season home game.
“We’ll sell out of course,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of buzz around it and obviously winning the national championship is a special thing and that will translate to some good energy at the game.”
Though they anticipated the national championship win bringing more business to their hotel this G-Day, the increase is looking to be less than those of past years due to the overlap with religious holidays, Intemann said.
Like the hotels, UGA anticipates a good attendance and is preparing for large crowds on campus during G-Day weekend, said Rod Guajardo, director of UGA marketing and communications in an email to The Red & Black.
“For more than 30 years, the UGA Police Department has teamed up with area law enforcement agencies to create a safe environment for our fans and visitors,” Guajardo said. “UGAPD is the lead agency at Sanford Stadium and across the UGA campus. Per standard operating procedures, Transportation and Parking Services has evaluated its systems to ensure operations are ready for the game. Because of the number of fans anticipated to be on campus, additional staffing will be available to assist with operations.”