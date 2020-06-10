Editor’s note: These results include in-person and absentee ballot votes. Athens-Clarke County announced that the unofficial election results, including absentee ballots, were on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. The ACC Board of Elections will meet on June 18 to certify election results.
The votes have been counted in Athens-Clarke County for primary races and general elections for local positions. Here are the candidates that won.
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office
Democratic primary
John Q. Williams narrowly beat five-term incumbent Sheriff Ira Edwards Jr. in the Democratic primary for Clarke County sheriff. Williams won 51.05% of the vote — 392 votes ahead of Edwards. Williams received 9,512 votes and Edwards received 9,120 votes.
Republican primary
Robert Hare won with 4,702 votes. He ran in the Republican primary unopposed.
Williams will run against Hare in the general election for sheriff on Nov. 3.
Local primary races
Candidates in other local primaries ran unopposed. The following will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Democrat Toni Meadow won with 15,815 votes.
Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Democrat Beverly Logan won with 16,022 votes.
Coroner: Incumbent Democrat Sonny Wilson won with 15,290 votes.
Local general elections
Candidates for local general elections ran unopposed.
Chief Magistrate Judge: Incumbent Patricia Barron won with 20,210 votes.
Probate Court Judge: Susan Schaffer won 20,207 votes.
State Court Judge: Incumbent Charles Auslander III won with 19,984 votes.
State Court Judge 2: Incumbent Ethelyn Simpson won with 20,117 votes.
