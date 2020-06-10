Editor’s note: These results include in-person and absentee ballot votes. Athens-Clarke County announced that the unofficial election results, including absentee ballots, were on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. The ACC Board of Elections will meet on June 18 to certify election results.
The votes have been counted for the Athens-Clarke County Commission and Clarke County School District seats up for election this year. Here are the candidates that won.
Commission
District 2
Incumbent Commissioner Mariah Parker ran unopposed. 1,764 votes were cast in the race.
District 4
Incumbent Commissioner Allison Wright will keep her seat. She won with 67.36% of the vote against challenger Michael Stapor. 1,394 votes were cast.
District 6
Jerry NeSmith, the incumbent commissioner who died on Sunday, won against Jesse Houle. NeSmith won 1,864 votes to Houle’s 1,404. The ACC Board of Elections Office has not announced as of press time what will happen to NeSmith’s votes. 3,268 votes were cast in total.
District 8
Carol Myers won the District 8 race with 55.22% of the vote. Challengers A. Kamau Hull and Andrea Farnham gained 30.77% and 14.02% of the vote, respectively. 2,818 votes were cast. 1,556 went to Myers, 867 went to Hull and 395 went to Farnham.
District 10
Incumbent District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby will keep his seat. He ran against challenger Knowa Johnson. Hamby had 69.83% of the vote out of 3,112 votes cast.
Clarke County Board of Education
District 2
In the only contested Clarke County Board of Education race, Kirrena Gallagher won against Mary Bagby with 53.95% of the vote. 957 out of 1,774 total votes went to Gallagher.
District 4
Incumbent Patricia Yager ran unopposed and will keep her seat with 1,329 votes.
District 6
Mumbi Anderson ran unopposed and won with 3,248 votes.
District 8
Nicole Hull ran unopposed and won with 2,494 votes.
