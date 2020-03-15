The first two cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County were confirmed Sunday at noon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Two adult residents of Clarke County were diagnosed with COVID-19, said D. Stephen Goggans, director of the state’s East Central Public Health District, in an email to The Red & Black. They were not hospitalized and are now recovering at home.
“No travel or other clear exposures were identified and the two cases are not thought to be linked to one another,” Goggans said in the email.
People found to be close contacts with either case have been notified by public health officials and given instructions for further action, Goggans said in the email.
The risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, but the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions may be at an increased risk to the virus, the DPH said in a news release.
“The Northeast Health District Epidemiology team is working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19,” according to the release.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have these symptoms, have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or traveled to an area with known cases of the virus, call your health care provider.
On Saturday, Mayor Kelly Girtz and the political delegation representing Athens in the state legislature released a statement about the new coronavirus, saying they met with the CEOs of St. Mary’s Hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A joint statement from Mayor Kelly Girtz, Sen. Bill Cowsert, Sen. Frank Ginn, Rep. Spencer Frye, Rep. Houston Gaines & Rep. Marcus Wiedower about local COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/55lABkjwNf— Athens-Clarke County (@accgov) March 14, 2020
Girtz, state Sens. Bill Cowsert and Frank Ginn, and state Reps. Spencer Frye, Houston Gaines and Marcus Wiedower said they want to assure the public that community healthcare providers “are in constant communication and coordination with each other as well as the state and federal government, the Mayor and the local state legislative delegation.”
There are 99 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of noon Sunday, according to the DPH.
