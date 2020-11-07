On Nov. 7, Joe Biden earned 284 electoral votes—effectively securing the presidency, according to The Associated Press.
Biden won the state of Pennsylvania, which pushed him past 270 electoral college votes. As of Saturday morning, Trump obtained 214 electoral votes.
To win the election, a candidate must have at least 270 electoral votes. The national popular vote does not elect the president.
University of Georgia junior advertising major Patricia Lozada-Aguayo feels as though her voice and other minority groups’ voices have been heard.
“I feel a sense of relief in knowing that my vote truly made a difference and my voice is being heard,” Lozada-Aguayo said.
The state of Georgia has not yet been called.
Lozada-Aguayo said now more than ever she realizes the importance of her vote, particularly for her family in Puerto Rico, who isn’t eligible to vote in the U.S. presidential election.
On Nov. 4, Biden surpassed 70.33 million popular votes, breaking the previous voting record of 69.5 million earned by former president Barack Obama.
In Clarke County, 70.23% of voters cast their ballot for Biden and 28.14% voted for Trump. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen achieved 1.63% of the votes, according to official results from the Georgia Secretary of State.
67.52% of registered voters in Clarke County voted in the 2020 election. In the presidential election, 51,218 votes were cast, compared to 42,854 votes cast in 2016.
Conservative voters and UGA students Will Strickland and Courtney Cameron are concerned with how Biden will handle the pandemic and taxes within the next four years. Although disappointed, both hope for unity between political parties.
“I'm not going to moan and holler and raise a ruckus if Biden wins, that's how elections work you win some and you lose at times. I hope that there can be more bipartisan cooperation,” said Strickland, a fourth year mechanical engineering major.
Alex English, a senior journalism major, said social justice for minorities is more likely to occur through the Biden administration.
“We've seen in the past four years, a president who is unwilling to necessarily acknowledge white supremacy, we've seen that this is somebody who really cares more about his ego than the actual state of our country,” English said. “I’m relieved America will have a change from that.”
