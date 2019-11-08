Alexis Janae Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student who has been missing since Oct. 30, was found dead on Nov. 8, Atlanta Police Department Chief Erika Shields said at a Friday press conference.
According to a Facebook post from a family member, Crawford was last seen in the Atlanta and Fulton County area. Crawford, who was 21, was a graduate of Clarke Central High School in Athens.
One of the suspects in the case led police investigators to Crawford’s body, which was located in a park off of Columbia Drive in DeKalb County. Investigators are working on securing arrest warrants for 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, Crawford’s roommate and friend, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley.
“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said. “To Alexis’s family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”
The department has not found a “clear motive” for Crawford’s death, but Shields said Crawford gave a police report to APD on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching from” Brantley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.