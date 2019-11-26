David Ellis Ippisch, owner of Hedges On Broad and 100 Proof bars, was arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual battery. Ippisch was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail on Nov. 25 around 8 p.m. He is being held without bond for those charges. He has two additional misdemeanor charges for battery.
He was arrested because of an Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigation into a Nov. 24 sexual assault at Hedges On Broad, according to a Nov. 26 ACCPD press release.
ACCPD asks anyone with information about this case to call Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or Lt. Derek Scott at 762-400-7068.
Check back at redandblack.com for updates.
