A man has died in an Athens hospital from COVID-19, the Northeast Georgia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. This was the first death from COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County.
The 67-year-old Athens resident had existing medical conditions. People 65 and older might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone with chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, severe obesity or other severe underlying medical conditions might be at high-risk as well.
There were 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens and 800 confirmed cases in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced an executive order Monday to require people at an increased health risk from COVID-19 to isolate, quarantine or shelter in place.
This applies to people living in long-term care facilities, those undergoing cancer treatment or who have chronic lung disease. It also covers those who tested positive for COVID-19, are suspected to test positive or were exposed to someone who tested positive.
The order, effective noon Tuesday until noon April 6, bans gatherings of 10 or more unless people can be 6 or more feet apart at all times. It also requires bars and nightclubs to close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.