A set of construction and infrastructure projects are coming to Athens-Clarke County after the Special Local Option Sales Tax 2020 referendum passed on Nov. 5.
The 1% sales tax was approved with 78.4% of the 8,978 ballots cast. The referendum, occurring outside of a presidential or midterm election, however, had a turnout of just 12.54%.
Among the 37 projects approved are big-ticket infrastructure items such as the Space Facilities Modernization project to renovate the courthouse and its annex, an affordable housing project including the redeveloping of Bethel Midtown Village and a Classic Center Arena project.
The three projects’ budgets exceed $30 million each and accompany a list that drew both praise and skepticism going into Tuesday’s vote.
Also included on the approved list is a project for the construction of an East Side Public Library.
The full list of SPLOST 2020 projects can be found here.
