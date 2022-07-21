On July 20 around 9 p.m., the UGA Police Department received multiple calls about suspicious sounds, many claimed were similar to gunshots, from near the Marathon gas station on Baxter Street at Finley Street.
Although no one in the area claimed to witness a gun or gunshots being fired, video footage uncovered by officers later that evening showed an unknown male firing two shots with a handgun from the north side of Baxter Street towards another unknown male on the opposite side of the street, directly across from the gas station.
This event followed what seemed to be a verbal altercation between the two individuals.
The shooter ran north, away from campus, along Finley Street immediately following the incident.
There are currently no indications that anyone involved was injured in any way from this event, and no one has reported being shot at.
The man who fired the two shots is described as a black male with a medium complexion and an average build, with shoulder-length black hair. The shooter also has possible sparse facial hair and was wearing a light blue tee shirt, black gym shorts with orange and red stripes on the sides, black shoes, and carrying a bright blue backpack at the time of the incident.
There are no indications that there is any continued threat following this event based on current known information.
UGA Police however will continue to patrol the area as the incident undergoes further investigation.
Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or thinks they might have information related to the event is requested to call the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.