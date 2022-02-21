On Friday morning Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp commended the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity “Build With Strength” home, built using insulating concrete forms meant to combat climate change.
ICFs are described as being rigid blocks of insulation that stack like oversized LEGO bricks, forming two layers of exterior framing, according to a press release about the event.
They are not removed after the concrete has hardened. The Portland Cement Association described them as “strong and energy efficient,” with a range of common applications for various types of properties.
The event began around 8 a.m. with speeches from Kemp, Girtz, Athens Area Habitat executive director Spencer Frye and Jimmy Cotty, the executive director of the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association. At around 10:30 a.m., the concrete pour began with many members of parties involved in the construction and building process in attendance, as well as community members and the homeowner.
“It really is this persistence that’s kept Athens at the forefront of not only concern for one another, but the kind of innovation that you see represented by this insulated pour behind us,” Girtz said.
Athens Area Habitat was one of 16 affiliates chosen to assist in building these homes. Athens Area Habitat develops and builds the homes and then sells them to the new homeowners who then pay their mortgage to Athens Area Habitat, Frye said.
“I’ve been involved in building and construction for a long time here in this local community and also been part of the whole affordable housing conversation and it’s a hard thing to figure out,” Gov. Kemp said.
The owner of the home being built, Shaterica Moody, said she feels special to be living in the first Habitat House built using ICFs and to be part of the building experience.
The home will have reduced CO2 emissions, Cotty said. The concrete mix contains fly ash, which is created from burning coal in order to generate electrical power. It helps improve the quality and durability of the concrete. The mix is also injected with CO2 gas, which mineralizes inside the mix. Both aspects reduce CO2 emissions.
Tomagreen ICF, which was used in the home’s construction, is made by Thomas Concrete, a concrete company founded in Sweden which makes concrete with 50% less cement than other manufacturers by using recycled carbon, said Justin Lazenby, the Georgia technical services manager at Thomas Concrete.
Cotty said Thomas Concrete has been “a global leader in utilizing this carbon capture technology.”
“Once completed, this home will be the quietest house in town. The electrical bill will be drastically reduced because it is so well insulated and efficient,” Cotty said. “In the event that any storms pass through, it will be the safest, most durable, storm-resilient home in the neighborhood.”
Michael Marcaida, the regional sales manager at Quad-lock, who created the ICFs used for the home, said homeowners using the construction practice will receive a reduction in insurance costs and mortgage rates.
“Affordable workforce housing is an issue in our state, it is around the country,” Kemp said. “Today helps solve that. This may seem like a little thing in the scheme of things that’s going on in our state, little things every day make a big difference, and continuing to keep our state in what I believe is the number one state in the country to live, work and raise your families.”