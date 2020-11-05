The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to permanently ban shareable e-scooters in the county after passing numerous extensions to a temporary ban it first passed in December 2018.
Wednesday’s permanent ban prohibits “shareable dockless mobility devices” such as e-scooters from being placed on public roads or sidewalks or on public property. It does not prohibit people from owning their own electric scooters, as it only applies to shareable devices.
E-scooter company Bird released its scooters in Athens in August 2018, allowing anybody with a smartphone and a credit card to rent them for $1 plus 20 cents per minute. They came to Athens as part of the company’s University Pop-Up Tour, which spanned 150 universities and colleges.
ACC warned riders that the scooters were not to be ridden on sidewalks or parked anywhere other than approved parking stations or private property.
Just five days after the scooters were released in Athens, the University of Georgia banned users from parking them on campus and began impounding scooters that violated that policy. By Nov. 19, 2018, UGA had confiscated over 1,000 Bird scooters.
Wednesday’s ban was voted on as part of the mayor and commission’s consent agenda for its voting meeting — it was passed in a single vote along with 17 other items on the agenda without any prior discussion during the meeting. They previously discussed the e-scooter ban at a meeting on Oct. 6.
The mayor and commission also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a $400,000 settlement to a woman after an ACC Police officer struck her with his patrol car while she was crossing the street in a crosswalk in November 2018. The woman, Mamie Dunn, suffered a broken arm and leg as well as fractures to her neck and pelvis.
Dunn’s attorney sent a letter to the county in April 2020 demanding $1 million to settle her claims against the officer and the county. Dunn and ACC eventually settled for $400,000.
According to the resolution, the commission found it in the county’s best interest to settle the claims “without admitting liability or fault.”
Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident and found that the officer who struck Dunn was not negligent, since it was dark and raining at the time and Dunn was wearing dark clothing, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
