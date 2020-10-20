The coronavirus pandemic has altered campaigning dynamics around Athens-Clarke County for Republicans and Democrats alike. With COVID-19 ruling out most in-person campaigning efforts for local candidates, they have shifted their campaign efforts to more virtual methods.
Five races for seats in Georgia’s General Assembly cover Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties, with three state house elections and two state senate elections. Democrats across the area are fielding challenges to Republican incumbents in four of the five seats. Democrat Spencer Frye, representing State House District 118, is the only incumbent running unchallenged in the area.
“Generally, campaigns … require a good deal of groundwork as well, with canvassing and fundraising events,” said University of Georgia political science Professor Audrey Haynes. “But when there is a pandemic and a wide variety of public safety orders across the country, campaigns have had to rely on digital and other socially distant means to do the same things.”
Mark Ebell, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UGA, said simply attending an outdoor rally doesn’t keep voters or candidates safe from the coronavirus.
“To be safe, you also have to make sure everyone is wearing a mask and everyone is maintaining 6 feet of distance,” Ebell said.
Adapting to the COVID-19 curve
State House District 117 State Rep. Houston Gaines’ campaign has conducted some in-person voter contact while wearing masks and social distancing, said campaign manager Matthew Couper. Most official campaign events have been held outdoors, Couper said, but voter outreach has been challenging when it comes to the student population.
New positive cases of COVID-19 at UGA increased in August when students returned to Athens for classes, and new student cases peaked at 1,490 at the beginning of September. As of Oct. 19, there have been 3,964 total cases of COVID-19 in the UGA community.
“Reaching new voters on campus is definitely a bit more challenging, just with the campus guidelines that are in place,” Couper said. “You know, we don't have much student housing in our district. But reaching those in student housing has been a little bit more challenging, just with campus restrictions or guidelines.”
To solicit campaign funds, the Mokah for Georgia Campaign has conducted the majority of its campaigning efforts through digital means for State House District 117 candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson. Volunteers phone bank from their homes, and the campaign team streams virtual rallies and fundraisers through Facebook and Zoom.
The campaign gives out free tickets to attend fundraisers, which usually cost either $50 or $100, to make the event more accessible, said campaign manager Aditya Krishnaswamy. The Mokah for Georgia average campaign donation amount is under $100, Krishnaswamy said.
Starting in early fall, the Mokah for Georgia campaign began sending more canvassers into the Athens community to knock on doors. The volunteers wear masks and social distance when they talk to residents. They also drop off campaign literature at residents’ doors if the residents don’t feel comfortable enough to talk to people due to COVID-19 concerns.
The campaign coordinates its outreach efforts with its neighborhood captains, select volunteers from Athens areas and neighborhoods like Forest Heights, who are in charge of organizing and campaign outreach.
“It’s hard. You need to respect that every volunteer is coming from a different place, and even the candidate sometimes will have a lot of things going on,” Krishnaswarmy said. “You have to make sure to take care of your volunteers, take care of your staff and your candidate while pushing towards the ultimate goal, which is winning.”
Slow starts, reduced in-person contact
Incumbent state legislators representing the Athens-Clarke County area entered a campaign environment full of uncertainty when their chambers adjourned in late June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campaign fundraising was prohibited until the end of the legislative session, which was extended from its initial April 3 end date to June 26.
“It essentially eliminated any campaigning until the end of the legislative session, at least for those that are members, the incumbents,” said State Senate District 46 Sen. Bill Cowsert. “You can’t fundraise, and it’s extremely difficult to campaign when you’re still in the legislative session because you are spending your time and energy dealing with the issues that are presently before you there in pending bills.”
Cowsert’s campaign reduced in-person contact, he said, and has shifted to using more advertisements in newspapers, digital and radio. The campaign has also increased direct mail efforts and text messaging to get the word out, Cowsert said.
Zachary Perry, the Democratic challenger for Cowsert’s seat, is a new candidate in the district. Perry is attempting to flip a district that Cowsert has held for 14 years, but he has found difficulty in reaching out to voters in person.
“My thought process was I don’t have the political resources my opponent does. But I have two good legs and a strong back, and I can walk around neighborhoods until my legs fall off and shake hands and meet people,” Perry said. “Now, that’s not only dangerous to myself but dangerous to my constituents, and dangerous to the people I want to represent.”
Perry’s initial plan involved door-to-door canvassing, but being unable to canvas makes it more challenging to get first-time voters to turn out, Perry said. Despite his failed plans due to COVID-19, Perry believes that his candidacy provides opportunity for voters who align with the party to show up to the polls.
Despite the political changes caused by COVID-19, Haynes thinks virtual, at-home events may be here to stay.
“As to the future, Zoom won't go away,” Haynes said. “I am sure that some of the tools utilized during the pandemic election of 2020 will have some staying power. Just like people have learned they can work from home, so candidates have learned that they can do a good bit of campaigning from their home as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.