Candidates for the Board of Education, Athens-Clarke County Commission and Mayor met inside Old Fire House No. 2 Monday evening to discuss local preservation, history and cultural heritage issues. All candidates will be on the ballot on May 24.
The event was hosted by Historic Athens and was moderated by the former president and trustee Marvin Nunnally.
According to Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens, all candidates were given the questions more than a week before the event.
All candidates running in the same area were asked the same questions, with the board of education questions centered more around education and the commission and mayoral questions geared toward the community.
Board of education
The event began with the board of education candidates. Candidates were asked about their personal connection and philosophy on historic preservation before shifting to the importance of preservation in the school district.
District 1 Candidate Heidi Hensley, District 5 Candidate Tim Denson, District 9 Candidate Elder Johnson and District 9 Candidate Mark Evans were all in attendance.
When asked about how historic preservation will interact with their position in the school district, candidates discussed previous shortcomings in education and the opportunities for improvement.
“History and education are tied together. How you share that history, how you communicate it, is an educational component,” Denson said. “In the past we have had a lot of historic buildings right around this area but those places present a very specific slice of history. I think the opportunity is just as much there that we could be sharing the history of Linentown or of the Indigenous nations that gathered around the spring the [the University of Georgia] was built upon.”
Evans echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the structural elements of the school system that have been lost.
“Whitehead Road Elementary School, the original one is gone, it’s just gone. As an elected official, you have to make the hard choices and you have to be able to say, ‘no we are not getting rid of this particular building because it has such an important historic idea to this community’,” Evans said, “The idea in education right now, the biggest fad is new is better, right, new is great. We’re just going to knock everything down and rebuild. And Whitehead Road is a beautiful school. Oglethorpe Avenue is a beautiful school. But what did we lose?”
Commission
Eight candidates for Athens-Clarke County Commission filled the panel table. In attendance was District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport, District 1 Candidate Audrey Hughes, District 3 Candidate Tiffany Talyor, District 3 Candidate Asia Thomas, District 5 Candidate Jared Bailey, District 5 Candidate Dexter Fisher, District 5 Candidate Matt Pulver and District 7 Candidate Allen Jones.
The candidates were asked what adjustments they would make to local historic preservation policy.
Thomas said that she believes the community itself should lead the effort to change policy and that the commission should take a secondary, educational role.
“As a commissioner, I believe that my job is to be an ear to hear what the community needs are and to be an advocate for the community,” Thomas said. “I think that when we are looking at changing policy, in order to be a voice you have to first be an ear and so I think that involves getting the community involved in some of the policies.”
Bailey drew on his past experience on the commission.
“As a former county commissioner, I’ve seen the struggles firsthand of neighborhoods trying to get historic designation and it's very divisive,” Bailey said. “Part of it is that homeowners don't know or understand the benefits. I think one of the things we need to do as a community is to educate homeowners, landowners, property owners, about the benefits of historic preservation.”
Mayor
Mayor Kelly Girtz and other mayoral candidates Mykeisha Ross, Bennie Coleman, Fred Mooreman and Pearl Hall were in attendance.
The candidates were asked about their thoughts on a county-wide preservation assessment of historic sites and policy.
Girtz responded with some shortcomings that he has previously dealt with as a commissioner and currently as mayor.
“The challenge of my time in city hall as commissioner for 12 years and mayor for three now has been often times our relationship with historic preservation has been reactive. There’s a threat against a building, there's a developer who wants to do something that we realize is not aligned with our values,” Girtz said. “The value of a county-wide preservation assessment is to say, let's be proactive rather than reactive.”
Many of the other candidates agreed with Girtz on the subject, including Coleman.
“We need to focus on what’s feasible, not so much what we desire because sometimes things take a long time to get there,” Coleman said.