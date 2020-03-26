There are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH has confirmed 1,643 cases and 56 deaths in Georgia. The first death from COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County was announced Tuesday by DPH.
The department updates the number of confirmed cases and deaths at noon and 7 p.m. daily on its website.
Stay informed with Athens and University of Georgia COVID-19 news with The Red & Black's coronavirus page, and follow @redandblack on Twitter for breaking news updates.
