The Clarke County School District is aiming to begin instruction on Aug. 3. The district is forming a task force to make reopening plans using guidelines from nation, state and local authorities, according to a Friday news release.
Nurses at every district school will be the school’s COVID-19 point of contact, according to the release. Beginning July 6, every student and staff member of CCSD will have access to the “Wellness Clinic” at Hilsman Health Center, a student-based health center. The clinic will be able to provide COVID-19 antibody testing, which shows if someone has had the coronavirus.
When returning to school, there will be new signs promoting social distancing and classrooms will be rearranged to follow social distancing guidelines. It will be mandatory for all students and staff to wear a face mask, and temperatures will be checked when they enter the school building. All students and staff will be required to stay home if sick, the release said.
Fall athletic programs will abide by the rules determined by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). Parents should make sure their child has a face mask and knows how to properly wash their hands, according to the release.
CCSD is open to any suggestions from parents, students or staff in their reopening planning process, the release said. The district plans to release more information about reopening plans in July.
