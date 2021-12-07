On Friday, the Clarke County School District collaborated with community organizers to host the third annual summit at Hilsman Middle School to encourage and celebrate Black education. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., speakers explained the importance of community-school cooperation in promoting education among Black youth. The theme of the event was “On One Accord: Reclaiming Our Youth; Embracing Opportunities.”
“The purpose of this event was to recognize that there's a lot of problems in the community,” said Fred Smith Sr., an organizer of the event. “These problems have been compounded by COVID-19. It has created the need for us to come together as a community and get on one accord to create better outcomes for our youth.”
The event started with a welcome from Fred O. Smith Sr., where he introduced the event and Elijah Swift, Pastor-Elect of New Grove Baptist church, who opened with a prayer over the school district, students, teachers and the event as a whole.
Following Smith’s invocation was a speech from Earnest Elder on the purpose and importance of the event.
“It’s no secret that we have a crisis in our schools and in our community today,” Elder said. “But I truly believe that the power is in the numbers. Before leaving here, let’s make a commitment to be about action. It’s going to take a village.”
After this speech, there were opening statements conducted by Asia Thomas, Executive Director of United Community Outreach, Charles Hardy, President of Athens Alliance Coalition, and Omar Reid, Commissioner of the Northeast Georgia Youth Football Conference, on the topic of improving Black education and student well-being in the district.
“Athens is scared to move forward,” Hardy said. “But we can’t get stuck in the past. We have to move forward if we expect our kids to move forward.”
Following these statements were special presentations by Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas and various staff members. She highlighted the importance of community outreach in Clarke County in creating a safe learning space for students.
“It’s no one’s fault,” Thomas said. “But it’s everyone’s responsibility.”
The staff members that followed touched on the different barriers to student achievement that are prominent in Athens-Clarke County today. They covered the trauma abuse that often plague students as they’re trying to learn, along with the rising cases of mental disorders among students. They said the only way to combat these surges is working as a community to promote the mental health and growth of students.
“Is it going to be hard work? Absolutely. But it will be good work. So let us come together and do what’s best for our kids and our communities,” said Jillian Whatley, Executive Director of Student Support Services at Clarke County School District.
The organizers provided a Q&A session towards the end of the program to gather suggestions from the audience on how to move forward as a community. Freda Giles, president of the Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, provided the closing remarks and proposed the next steps for Athens-Clarke County.
The event was closed by a benediction from Reverend Elijah Smith.