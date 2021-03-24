In a Monday press release, Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas announced all schools will resume in-person instruction full-time on April 12, following the district’s spring break.
Currently Wednesdays in the CCSD are “virtual learning days,'' which allow deep cleaning in all district schools and buildings, according to the release. The release also states consistently low reports of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines were factors leading to the decision.
CCSD high school students currently attend in-person classes in cohorts determined by last name. A phased return to in-person instruction began on Feb. 15 in the CCSD, ending Monday when middle school students returned in person.
“Bringing everyone back full-time is definitely not a decision we made lightly,” Thomas said in the release. “As we have demonstrated, safety is — and always will be — our primary consideration.”
Thomas also said the timing of the return after spring break is intentional, as the majority of CCSD staff is expected to have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
CCSD’s COVID-19 safety and cleaning protocols will continue for the remainder of the school year, according to the release.
The release states full-time virtual options will be available for families uncomfortable with returning to in-person instruction.