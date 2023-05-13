On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education approved hiring O’Marr Curry as the new principal of Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School, according to a Clarke County School District press release. Effective July 1, Curry will replace outgoing principal Bipul Singh.
Curry has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia, a master’s in educational leadership from Mercer University and is currently a doctoral student in philosophy at Mercer, according to the release. He has over a decade of experience, including nine years with CCSD, in both the classroom and administrative roles.
“I look forward to joining the Wildcat Nation on their journey to maximizing the academic and social-emotional growth of all students in collaboration with families, teachers, and community members,” Curry said in the press release.
Curry is currently in his third year as an assistant principal at Whitehead Road Elementary. He previously taught third and fifth grades for six years at Alps Road Elementary and served as the school’s interim assistant principal at the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. He also previously taught second and third grades at Midway Elementary School in DeKalb County, the release said.
“We are thrilled to have O’Marr Curry become the next principal of Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary,” Robbie Hooker, CCSD Superintendent, said in the release. “We are confident that he will bring to OAES his track record of building strong, effective relationships with his colleagues, students, and families and that he will foster a safe and positive school environment that promotes academic rigor and high student achievement.”