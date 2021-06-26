During a meeting on Thursday, June 24, Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona Thomas announced the district is pursuing a new course of action for the historic West Broad School — to create a path toward preserving the school’s historic campus and buildings, which once served as an all-Black school before integration.

Originally, CCSD planned to destroy the two of the school’s three buildings and build a new facility for an early childhood education program aimed at low-income families. The effort would’ve been funded by a grant from the Office of Early Head Start, which gave CCSD $15 million over a five year period.

However, community members, activists and organizers were critical of the plan, and argued that demolishing portions of the West Broad School would erase important parts of Black history in Athens.

After much turmoil, the State of Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs released a letter stating that the West Broad School was historically significant and eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under the criteria of Education, Architecture and Black Ethnic Heritage.

The announcement means the West Broad School is subject to a federally overseen mitigation process that protects sites from adverse effects by federally funded projects. Because the proposed early education center utilizes federal funds, it cannot go off as originally planned.

CCSD hopes its new course of action will accommodate the new early childhood education program as well as preserve the West Broad School. Due to the grant from the Office of Early Head Start requiring the early childhood education program to begin by March 2022, Thomas requested and was given a small extension on the project — although she did not specify exactly how long.

Thomas also said she met with Director of Facility Planning and Construction John Gilbreath, one of the individuals leading the construction project. While the district was originally planning on preserving the building known as the Minor Street Building, Thomas said that following the extension they looked into what it would take to also preserve what is known as the Campbell Lane Building. A decision was not reached, but Thomas explained that the Campbell Lane Building would not house classrooms if kept.

In order to accommodate the building, Thomas said the Minor Street Building would house more classrooms than originally planned and the parking lot would be reduced.

While the property is also home to a third building, it is set to be torn down due to it being in too poor of a condition to preserve. Thomas said it will be replaced by a small new building containing an additional nine classrooms.

“We are eager to see the final plans for the site and still urge the public to hold back from celebrating until final details are released,” said Historic Athens, a local nonprofit group that led the push to preserve the site in a statement. “With that said, it is clear that Dr. Thomas and members of the [Board of Education] are working hard to get this right. While there are still some very real causes for concern, the last 24 hours suggest that there is still reason to hope.”