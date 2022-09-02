The Clarke County School District Board of Education appointed Robbie Hooker as superintendent of Clarke County schools Thursday evening in a special called session.
Hooker will begin the position on Oct. 10.
The appointment of Hooker as superintendent was item five of the special called session, along with a motion to approve the third amendment to the contract of soon-to-be former CCSD superintendent Xernona Thomas.
The special called session began around 6 p.m. and was adjourned by 6:10 p.m., before a work session began.